Great present! Carinthian on the podium for the first time

Mattea Pötzi celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday - and gave herself a present! The athlete from Villach made it onto the World Cup podium for the first time in her career at the Lead World Cup in Briancon (Fr) on her special day. Now she has her sights set on the European Championships in Switzerland - and is going rock climbing for two weeks beforehand.
Fourth World Cup of the season, third time in the final! And Villach's climbing ace Mattea Pötzi outdid herself again at the Lead World Cup in Briancon (Fr). On the day of her 24th birthday, she gave herself the biggest present of all - with her first podium finish at the highest level!
Olympic participants were not there
"I saw this before the season and flirted with the possibility of a final - it's gone really well now," beamed Pötzi, who is now eighth overall in the Lead World Cup. Of course, she has benefited from the absence of some top stars - Austria's number one, Jessica Pilz, is already on her way to the Olympic Games in Paris.
The combined event at the Olympics is not an issue for me. I'll only tackle 2028 if the disciplines are split.
Pötzi has completely foregone the Olympic qualification in the combined, concentrating fully on lead climbing. "I'm sticking to my guns, the combined is no longer an issue. I'll only tackle Los Angeles 2028 if the disciplines are split," she says firmly.
The European Championship venue is Pötzi
Mattea now has a longer break from competition ahead of her. The next highlight is the European Championships in Villars (Sz) at the end of August. "It's one of my favorite places - I reached my first ever World Cup final there last year. Now I'm really looking forward to it," says Pötzi.
For now, however, she is staying in the south of France, where she wants to switch off by rock climbing. "I'm going to enjoy two weeks here and take a vacation. Then I'll start preparing for the European Championships in Innsbruck," emphasizes Mattea.
Rosental's Nicolai Uznik also wants to return to the big stage there - the 23-year-old is the defending champion in bouldering after winning gold in Munich 2022. After his first World Cup semi-final in Chamonix (Fr), his younger brother Timo will next tackle the Youth World Championships in China.
