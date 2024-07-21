Emotional 200 meters:
Former world champion brings urn to grave in sidecar
In 2001, they raced to the world championship title together - 23 years later, Klaus Klaffenböck (55) will now take the urn with his congenial "Schmiermaxe" in a 140 hp sidecar from the parish church in Thalheim to the cemetery and thus to the grave. Goosebumps!
"Christian Parzer, sidecar world champion" is written in large letters next to a cross on the party of the motorsport legend who died on July 8 at the age of 62. He will be bid farewell on Friday in Thalheim near Wels. What the obituary does not reveal, however, is what gives goosebumps to all those already privy to the farewell ceremony.
Klaus Klaffenböck (55), Parzer's former pilot and congenial partner, will carry the urn with his deceased "Schmiermaxe" from the parish church to the cemetery in an LCR Honda sidecar (160 hp, 600 cc) taken from the Vorchdorf motorcycle museum.
"This is the bike that we used to compete in the legendary Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man from 2004 to 2008," says Klaffenböck before the 200 meters or so that will be the most emotional of his life, despite his world championship title in 2001.
"Motorsport was his life until the end!"
"I drive him his last meters. For him, this sport was his life until the end - and I would never have achieved what we have achieved without him," says Klaffenböck. He continues about his co-driver, who had recently fallen seriously ill: "I still had him with me at the Oldtimer Grand Prix in Schwanenstadt last year, although many people told me at the time that this was no longer possible, that Christian's health would no longer allow it!" "But the event was just a show," says Klaffenböck, "he enjoyed it!"
Now the show is over, Parzer has his last 200m in the sidecar ahead of him. Rest in peace, world champion!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
