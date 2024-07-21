SPÖ criticism in Tyrol
SPÖ politician: State leaves women out in the cold
The Social Democrats in Tyrol have been quiet when it comes to the issue of abortion since they clashed with their government partner, the ÖVP. Not so Innsbruck's red deputy mayor Elisabeth Mayr: she finds clear words and does not hold back with criticism.
It is no secret that the ÖVP and SPÖ do not see eye to eye on the abortion issue. This became clear at the latest when Provincial Councillor Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) spoke out in favor of free and comprehensive abortion services at all public hospitals and was then downright whistled back by her coalition partner ÖVP.
Deputy mayor reminds of agreement
The coalition agreement states the objective of "ensuring needs-based, low-threshold access to abortions by expanding outpatient services in private practice or at a selected public facility."
We will give our full support to Cornelia Hagele, the state councillor responsible for implementation.
Vize-BM Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ)
Innsbruck's Deputy Mayor Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ) now reminds us of this coalition agreement and insists that the possibility of low-threshold access to abortions must be implemented in Tyrol: "It is essential to give women the opportunity to make self-determined decisions about their bodies, their health and their future. It is a milestone that we as the SPÖ were able to anchor the possibility of safe and low-threshold abortion in the coalition agreement with the Tyrolean People's Party. However, implementation is still a long time coming," criticizes Mayr.
"Last year we were told that we were on the right track, then this spring we were on the verge of implementation. Now, a few months later, we're back to square one. It can't be right that the province of Tyrol is leaving women who need this procedure out in the cold like this. Women are still under immense pressure in cases of unwanted pregnancy."
"We must not allow ourselves to be intimidated"
The government of Innsbruck has also stated in its "Contract for the Future" that the possibility of safe and low-threshold abortion is urgently needed as part of good healthcare for women, preferably directly at the Innsbruck clinic.
"We must not allow ourselves to be intimidated or thwarted by the increasing reactionary tendencies and currents. Women's health is non-negotiable, the Tyrolean People's Party must finally show its colors here and also support the implementation with all its strength," appeals Mayr and at the same time assures her and Innsbruck's full support for the responsible state councilor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP).
