Residents in the living room didn’t hear brazen thieves

The police were hot on their heels in Upper Austria

They were tracked down by the police in Upper Austria, who followed the families with two small children to Spitz an der Donau, Krems and Statzendorf - where they were finally arrested. The two mothers, aged 23 and 32, admitted their crimes. The men (22 and 36) who were waiting outside the houses during the robberies only partially confessed. The women and their two children (aged 1 and 2) were taken to Krems prison, the men to St. Pölten.