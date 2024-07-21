The cheat sheet for the Olympics is always at the ready

Resilience is put to the test every day

They work ten to twelve hours a day. At the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, there was no day off in the three weeks. Their resilience is also put to the test. But the sextet agrees that it's worth it. "I've been behind the bar since I was a kid and helped serve drinks. You have lots of opportunities, it's a cool job and a great chance to get to know the athletes. I play soccer myself and go dancing. I follow the team on social media and assume that I'm up to speed. I'm a fan of Lukas Weißhaidinger - maybe I'll get the chance to watch the shot put," says Serina Naji, who is looking forward to the trip to the city of love.