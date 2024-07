Viennese stranded: “You are left alone”

"You are left alone"

The 22-year-old songwriter "Gooze" from Vienna was stuck at the airport on the Canary Island with his family on Friday: "It's our first time here, it's a disgrace. You are left alone, without any information," he told the "Krone" newspaper. The four of them have now rebooked for another flight the next day at around 6 pm and have also organized a hotel themselves.