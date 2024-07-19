Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Detour via tunnels

Mölltal: Kelag presents plans for water dam

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 18:46

The water flow should be suitable for nature and the economy after detour via tunnels. The EIA process is due to start at the beginning of 2025.

comment0 Kommentare

Kelag's mega-project in Mölltal will cost around 200 million euros. The surge of water from the Gößnitz and Außerfragant power plants is to be diverted via a tunnel and supply electricity for 30,000 households. One of the triggers is an EU directive.

However, Kelag is facing opposition to the project, as the surge is used for rafting and fishermen fear for their waters. For this reason, the Kelag plans have now been presented to the mayors of affected communities and representatives from the fishing and tourism sectors.

Dynamic discharge models for the summer
Once the project has been completed, "dynamic discharge models" will guarantee recreational use in summer. "In winter, good ecological conditions will prevail for the fish population if the entire surge is diverted all year round," promises the energy supplier. But when will this happen?

"We want to submit the applications for the EIA at the beginning of 2025, and there will be further information meetings until then," explains project manager Peter Macher in an interview with the Krone. "The process will then take a few years. The construction itself will probably take four to five years." So enough time and too much excitement?

Zitat Icon

If the population supports the project, I won't torpedo it. All information must be made public. For me personally, the Möll is in danger.

Erwin Angerer, Bürgermeister, Mühldorf

Angerer is skeptical
"If the process goes ahead, the train has left the station. But I won't torpedo it," says FPÖ leader Erwin Angerer, Mayor of Mühldorf, skeptically. "With the detour, the Möll is no longer the Möll, which is unacceptable to me. The Möll Valley has already contributed enough to clean energy." He insists that the population should be informed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf