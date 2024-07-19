Detour via tunnels
Mölltal: Kelag presents plans for water dam
The water flow should be suitable for nature and the economy after detour via tunnels. The EIA process is due to start at the beginning of 2025.
Kelag's mega-project in Mölltal will cost around 200 million euros. The surge of water from the Gößnitz and Außerfragant power plants is to be diverted via a tunnel and supply electricity for 30,000 households. One of the triggers is an EU directive.
However, Kelag is facing opposition to the project, as the surge is used for rafting and fishermen fear for their waters. For this reason, the Kelag plans have now been presented to the mayors of affected communities and representatives from the fishing and tourism sectors.
Dynamic discharge models for the summer
Once the project has been completed, "dynamic discharge models" will guarantee recreational use in summer. "In winter, good ecological conditions will prevail for the fish population if the entire surge is diverted all year round," promises the energy supplier. But when will this happen?
"We want to submit the applications for the EIA at the beginning of 2025, and there will be further information meetings until then," explains project manager Peter Macher in an interview with the Krone. "The process will then take a few years. The construction itself will probably take four to five years." So enough time and too much excitement?
If the population supports the project, I won't torpedo it. All information must be made public. For me personally, the Möll is in danger.
Erwin Angerer, Bürgermeister, Mühldorf
Angerer is skeptical
"If the process goes ahead, the train has left the station. But I won't torpedo it," says FPÖ leader Erwin Angerer, Mayor of Mühldorf, skeptically. "With the detour, the Möll is no longer the Möll, which is unacceptable to me. The Möll Valley has already contributed enough to clean energy." He insists that the population should be informed.
