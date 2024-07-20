Chancellor on a visit to Tyrol: “Migration remains an issue”

725 smugglers arrested last year

"We have exerted a lot of pressure at EU level. A few years ago, we still had 800 illegal migrants per day, but now there are significantly fewer. Thanks to cooperation between the Austrian and Hungarian police, we have succeeded in doing this. Last year, we were able to arrest 725 smugglers. Thanks to an agreement with Morocco, we have been able to repatriate Moroccans who have committed criminal offenses. That was a major problem in Innsbruck in particular," says Nehammer.