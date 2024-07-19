Vorteilswelt
Action on Saturday

Casting: The province is urgently looking for bus drivers

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 15:59

A casting is intended to inspire Burgenlanders to drive buses. The training would be paid for by the Burgenland transport company. This and many other aspects are intended to attract people.

The Burgenland buses have been driving around the country for almost three years. During this time, the bus fleet has grown to 70 buses. Verkehrsbetriebe Burgenland (VBB) currently has around the same number of bus drivers.

Casting without registration
In the search for new staff, the company is now looking to draw attention to itself with a special creative campaign: tomorrow, Saturday (July 20), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a casting - without registration - for bus drivers at the Lucky Town parking lot in Großpetersdorf.

According to the VBB, the main target group is Burgenland residents who are looking for new career prospects. Unattractive working hours and enormous work pressure have caused the profession of bus driver to appear on the shortage occupation list for the first time in 2024.

Paid training
In Burgenland, the aim is to counteract this with attractive working conditions. Minimum wage, little overtime and 500 hp should make people want to do the job. A bus driver's license is not a prerequisite for employment - the VBB pays for the training, with the condition that you commit to the job for four years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
