Athlete in court
Boateng: Party now calls on LASK to act
The words of the pink member of parliament are harsh: After the final appearance of LASK player Jerome Boateng before the Munich district court, Felix Eypteltauer sees the club as being called upon to act. LASK's handling of the serious allegations against the kicker is in stark contrast to the attitude of other clubs.
The steep pass against LASK comes directly from the bench of the Linz Landhaus: "A soccer club has an enormous role model function, especially for children and young people," says Neos mandatary Felix Eypeltauer, addressing those responsible at LASK. As is well known, LASK new signing Jérôme Boateng was once again on trial in Munich today.
"LASK's handling of the serious allegations against Jérôme Boateng so far is in stark contrast to the clear stance of other clubs and does not do justice to the responsibility of this important club. LASK needs to take an unequivocal stance against male violence against women now at the latest," says the MP.
"LASK needs to think carefully about this itself"
He continued: "LASK has to think carefully about whether it wants to have a convicted perpetrator of violence in its ranks. As politicians, we have no influence on the club's contracts with its players."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
