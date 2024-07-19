The verdict is in:
Judge fines Boateng €300,000
In the name of the people! At 11.15 a.m. sharp on Friday in Munich, the gavel of the regional court came down on Jérôme Boateng. The LASK star was sentenced for the third time for assaulting the mother of his twin girls (13). The only question is whether this verdict will now become final.
Munich, Nymphenburger Straße 16, District Court, courtroom 101: where the corruption trial against ex-Formula 1 zampano Bernie Ecclestone was discontinued in 2014 in return for a payment of 100 million dollars, the hammer of the law now came down on LASK star Jerome Boateng.
For the third time - and always in the violence case from 2018, which revolves around grievous bodily harm against Sherin S., the mother of Boateng's twins:
- In 2021, the scandalous professional, who was still under contract with FC Bayern at the time, was sentenced to 60 daily rates of 30,000 euros each. However, the 1.8 million euro fine never became legally binding.
- The same applied to the 120 daily fines of 10,000 euros each imposed in 2022 (Boateng was under contract with Lyon at the time). The entire trial had to be reopened due to a formal error.
- In the latest proceedings, judge Susanne Hemmerich has now fined the 35-year-old former world star 200,000 euros. This corresponds to a fine of 40 daily rates of 5,000 euros each. The fine is conditional. Boateng only has to pay the fine if he is found guilty of something.
- The accused is also ordered to donate 50,000 euros within three months to an association that supports young people and families and 50,000 euros within six months to an association that supports a Berlin hospital.
- The public prosecutor's office has one week to file an appeal, although it is not certain whether this will be taken up. Judge Hemmerich says that nothing remains of the accusation of "notorious wife-beater" against Boateng in the proceedings
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
