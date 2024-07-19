Vorteilswelt
Risk for thousands

Poliovirus found in wastewater in the Gaza Strip

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 11:13

Poliovirus has been found in sewage samples in the Gaza Strip. This was announced by both the Palestinian and Israeli sides. The discovery "puts thousands of people at risk of contracting polio".

"The presence of polio viruses in sewage that accumulates and flows between the tents of the displaced persons' camps and in populated areas due to the destroyed infrastructure represents a new health catastrophe," the ministry in the Gaza Strip announced. The military offensive must therefore be halted so that safe water can be brought into the Gaza Strip and the treatment of waste water can be resumed.

Civilians distributing food in the Gaza Strip (Bild: AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa)
Civilians distributing food in the Gaza Strip
(Bild: AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa)

Authorities want to "monitor and evaluate"
The Israeli Ministry of Health again spoke of "concern about the presence of the virus in this region." The authorities would "monitor and evaluate the necessary steps" to prevent a risk of illness in Israel. Poliovirus type 2 was detected in the sewage samples.

The disease is caused by an acutely contagious virus that attacks the spinal cord and can cause paralysis in children. The poliovirus is mainly spread via the faeces of an infected person, but can also be ingested via contaminated water or food. It multiplies in the intestine. There is no cure, but there is a vaccination that prevents the spread of the disease.

Disease spread until the 1950s
The disease was widespread throughout the world until the vaccine was found in the 1950s. After that, it took decades for polio to decline worldwide. In 1996, there were still more than 70,000 cases in Africa alone.

