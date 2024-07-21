Tips from the expert
Good sex at last! How to make it work for you too
Go running every day, lift weights and try the craziest things in bed to have good sex? Wait, that may be true for some, but the majority of people don't have a better love life as a result (even if that's what some people say). Find out what really matters!
Instead, you should work on the prerequisites and create a good foundation for successful physical love. Author Andrea Micus explains how to do this and why it's best to start with yourself in her book "Sex Ü60" (published by Humboldt-Verlag). First of all, everyone needs to know what is important to them. This is how you do it:
Discover your own needs, explore your desires ("Do I like sex outdoors? In the car? With sex toys? etc.). Don't subject yourself to any dictates and be courageous about your desires.
Too fat? Too old? Absolutely not!
Women in particular often have a problem with this: they feel too fat, too old, too wrinkled. Other women, however, find them much more attractive than themselves. Men, on the other hand, often struggle with themselves when they lose their professional position, for example when they retire. This is due to the resulting drop in self-esteem.
So try to develop your self-confidence (again) and accept yourself as you are from now on! Only then can you really let yourself go - and enjoy your sexuality to the full.
Open exchange with your partner
Do you dream of making love on the beach? Or want to perform a striptease? Then don't hide it from your partner! Open communication is important. It's best to talk about it in a relaxed atmosphere, for example over a nice dinner.
Physical requirements
For sexual intercourse to feel good, the physical conditions should also be right: for example, strong pelvic floor muscles allow women to feel more and help men to delay ejaculation.
It is therefore important for both sexes, increases pleasure and is the key to good sex. You can practise tensing and relaxing throughout the day without anyone noticing - while sitting, standing or lying down. Imagine that you keep interrupting your urine flow for a short time.
Pelvic floor training with common sense
But be careful: please don't actually try it out while you are going to the toilet, as this will damage your bladder function. This increases the residual urine volume (and with it the risk of infection) and reduces the maximum urine flow. The likelihood of bladder dysfunction increases.
Beware of sex myths
The G-spot as a guarantee of orgasm, prostate stimulation as a panacea for men who are tired of love. Time and again you hear incredible tips and tricks about what "you" need to do. There are also many sex myths in circulation that amaze people.
However, the basic rule is: don't let yourself be put off. Your bed is not a research laboratory. You don't have to make love according to the latest findings and trends, but you can of course stick to the "classic" variations - if you're both happy with them!
Fun is the most important thing
The only important thing is that you approach eroticism in a relaxed and easy-going way. So never forget: what you enjoy is always good.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.