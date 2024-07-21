Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tips from the expert

Good sex at last! How to make it work for you too

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 06:00

Go running every day, lift weights and try the craziest things in bed to have good sex? Wait, that may be true for some, but the majority of people don't have a better love life as a result (even if that's what some people say). Find out what really matters!

comment0 Kommentare

Instead, you should work on the prerequisites and create a good foundation for successful physical love. Author Andrea Micus explains how to do this and why it's best to start with yourself in her book "Sex Ü60" (published by Humboldt-Verlag). First of all, everyone needs to know what is important to them. This is how you do it:

Discover your own needs, explore your desires ("Do I like sex outdoors? In the car? With sex toys? etc.). Don't subject yourself to any dictates and be courageous about your desires.

Too fat? Too old? Absolutely not!
Women in particular often have a problem with this: they feel too fat, too old, too wrinkled. Other women, however, find them much more attractive than themselves. Men, on the other hand, often struggle with themselves when they lose their professional position, for example when they retire. This is due to the resulting drop in self-esteem.

So try to develop your self-confidence (again) and accept yourself as you are from now on! Only then can you really let yourself go - and enjoy your sexuality to the full.

Open exchange with your partner
Do you dream of making love on the beach? Or want to perform a striptease? Then don't hide it from your partner! Open communication is important. It's best to talk about it in a relaxed atmosphere, for example over a nice dinner.

Physical requirements
For sexual intercourse to feel good, the physical conditions should also be right: for example, strong pelvic floor muscles allow women to feel more and help men to delay ejaculation.

It is therefore important for both sexes, increases pleasure and is the key to good sex. You can practise tensing and relaxing throughout the day without anyone noticing - while sitting, standing or lying down. Imagine that you keep interrupting your urine flow for a short time.

Pelvic floor training with common sense
But be careful: please don't actually try it out while you are going to the toilet, as this will damage your bladder function. This increases the residual urine volume (and with it the risk of infection) and reduces the maximum urine flow. The likelihood of bladder dysfunction increases.

Beware of sex myths
The G-spot as a guarantee of orgasm, prostate stimulation as a panacea for men who are tired of love. Time and again you hear incredible tips and tricks about what "you" need to do. There are also many sex myths in circulation that amaze people.

However, the basic rule is: don't let yourself be put off. Your bed is not a research laboratory. You don't have to make love according to the latest findings and trends, but you can of course stick to the "classic" variations - if you're both happy with them!

Fun is the most important thing
The only important thing is that you approach eroticism in a relaxed and easy-going way. So never forget: what you enjoy is always good.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf