Worker lay dead on construction site after insect bite

Hunter attacked by hornets

A hunter's stalk in the district of Jennersdorf ended in tragedy in August 2022. When Erich K. (58) - with his rifle over his shoulder - wanted to climb a high stand in Poppendorf-Bergen, a whole swarm of hornets got in his way. The hunter was able to call a colleague on his cell phone and briefly tell him what had happened. Then he collapsed. Emergency services arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, but Erich K. could not be rescued.