Severely allergic

Worker lay dead on construction site after insect bite

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 11:00

A job in Styria ended tragically for a man from Burgenland. Despite one and a half hours of first aid measures, there was no rescue for him. Doctors warn: "For allergy sufferers, every second counts in an emergency!"

The news of the death of a Burgenlander from an insect bite is causing great consternation. The worker was working alone in the basement of a remote building shell in Paldau in the district of south-eastern Styria on Wednesday when he was apparently stung by a bee or wasp. The 43-year-old collapsed.

Man had no chance
At around 2 p.m., the builder and a workman discovered him - the worker was lying lifeless on the construction site. "He was no longer breathing." The first aid measures lasted an hour and a half. But all desperate attempts to revive the man failed. The emergency doctor from the C12 rescue helicopter was also unable to save the insect victim. The 43-year-old from the Oberwart district died at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, the 43-year-old was highly allergic to insect bites - he had already required intensive medical care once before due to so-called anaphylactic shock. An empty EpiPen, an auto-injector, was seized at the construction site. "There are no indications of any third-party fault," said the police after the investigation.

If you are careful, you don't have to be afraid of bees. Allergy sufferers are advised to be careful.
If you are careful, you don't have to be afraid of bees. Allergy sufferers are advised to be careful.
(Bild: hilde van mas)

"Every allergy sufferer should have an emergency kit to hand"
Not an isolated case! According to the Austrian Road Safety Board, 55 people have died in Austria in the past ten years after being stung by a hornet, wasp or bee. Nationwide, almost 1200 victims are treated as inpatients every year.

Hunter attacked by hornets
A hunter's stalk in the district of Jennersdorf ended in tragedy in August 2022. When Erich K. (58) - with his rifle over his shoulder - wanted to climb a high stand in Poppendorf-Bergen, a whole swarm of hornets got in his way. The hunter was able to call a colleague on his cell phone and briefly tell him what had happened. Then he collapsed. Emergency services arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, but Erich K. could not be rescued.

"All allergy sufferers are advised to carry cortisone tablets and an antihistamine with them in addition to an EpiPen, which reduces swelling in the mucous membranes," said doctors at the emergency department. The tablets should be taken immediately, they emphasize. "Never wait until an allergic reaction occurs. Because every second counts!"

Quick help counts
Helpers should also react quickly. Common signs of an allergy to bee and wasp stings are swollen eyes or a swollen tongue, coughing or an itchy rash all over the body - provide first aid and call 144!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
