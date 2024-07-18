Freiburg striker
SC Freiburg completed their first training session in the Vorarlberg Montafon on Thursday in glorious sunshine. While EURO players Michael Gregoritsch and Philipp Lienhart were still missing for the Breisgauers, another Austrian shone with full commitment.
"The weather is great, the pitch is top and the atmosphere within the team is great anyway," enthused ÖFB striker Junior Adamu after completing the first public session with his Freiburg team yesterday morning as part of the training camp in Montafon. While this is already the 18th (!) stay in Schruns for the team from Breisgau, Adamu - who moved from Salzburg to the German Bundesliga side in the summer of 2023 - is experiencing the advantages of Vorarlberg for the second time.
"It's nice to see the mountains - it's simply amazing in Austria," beams the 23-year-old, who came to Graz from Nigeria with his parents in 2004, started playing for GAK and moved to the RB Academy in 2015.
Taking off instead of taking off
In Freiburg, he played 78 minutes in 15 games in pre-season and is still waiting for his first Bundesliga goal. Something that should change under new coach Julian Schuster - who succeeded cult coach Christian Streich. "You can tell he wants something new," says "Juni". "There's certainly a lot of positive energy and I want to recommend myself for action in every training session." That doesn't sound like a departure - as the German media are reporting.
In any case, it is certain that Adamu - who has made six appearances in the ÖFB team so far, but did not take part in the EURO recently - will play for Freiburg in today's test against Altach (18). "I'm really looking forward to seeing one or two familiar faces again," hopes the attacker.
