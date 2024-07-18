Taking off instead of taking off

In Freiburg, he played 78 minutes in 15 games in pre-season and is still waiting for his first Bundesliga goal. Something that should change under new coach Julian Schuster - who succeeded cult coach Christian Streich. "You can tell he wants something new," says "Juni". "There's certainly a lot of positive energy and I want to recommend myself for action in every training session." That doesn't sound like a departure - as the German media are reporting.