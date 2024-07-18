Shells & Co.
Be careful with souvenirs from your summer vacation
The long-awaited vacation has come to an end, and before you head back home, you need to make a quick trip to customs. To ensure that everything runs smoothly there too and that the vacation enjoyment doesn't fall by the wayside in the last few meters, travellers should follow a few tips.
Year after year, travelers take numerous souvenirs from all over the world back to Austria. This cannot always be done without worry. "The safest vacation souvenir is always a photo. If you do want a souvenir, please follow our tips for a carefree return journey," says Finance Minister Magnus Brunner.
The stronger the alcohol, the less is allowed
In principle, the free movement of goods applies within the EU. However, there are exceptions here too: For example, upper limits apply to alcohol or tobacco. A maximum of four cartons of cigarettes are allowed, for spirits there is an upper limit of ten liters, for wine it is 90 liters, for beer 110 liters - the lower the alcohol content, the more travelers are allowed to take with them.
Limits also apply to meat. Within the EU, meat should only be brought along for personal consumption. What falls under personal consumption can sometimes be a matter of interpretation for customs officials. There is less leeway for imports from third countries. Meat may not be brought in at all, and only one piece or 20 kilos of fish products are permitted. The limit for eggs is two kilograms, and there are also precise regulations for other foodstuffs.
Bananas, pineapples, durian and coconuts are subject to inspection
Anyone taking exotic fruit with them must also be careful. While other plant-based products are not subject to controls, bananas, pineapples, durian and coconuts are.
Bringing along souvenirs from your vacation should neither contribute to the extinction of species nor lead to penalties. If in doubt, find out in advance and play it safe.
Finanzminister Magnus Brunner
Bild: Jöchl Martin
Particular caution is required within and outside Europe when bringing along beach souvenirs. The ÖAMTC also warns of hefty penalties in popular vacation destinations such as Croatia, Italy and Greece. Rare species of mussels or snails may be a tempting souvenir from Croatia, but exporting them is illegal.
Up to 3000 euros, even if the shell is not rare
The situation is similar on Italian beaches. There, fines of up to 3,000 euros can be imposed, even if the shell is not a rare species. Similarly, in Spain, natural materials such as shells, volcanic stones or fossils are not allowed in your luggage.
There can even be penalties for stones
In Greece, on the other hand, excavated finds are taboo. These do not even have to be particularly unique; stones on the grounds of archaeological sites even fall under this category.
The protection of species is also tricky when taking items from Asian or African regions. According to the Ministry of Finance, items such as ivory, tropical wood or products from protected animal species are often not allowed as souvenirs or only with special documents. Special rules apply to cactus wood, crocodile skins and pearls, for example. You should always check this out before you travel.
Beware of counterfeit luxury items
Taking clothes or accessories with you is less tricky. But beware: cheap counterfeits are often mixed in with vacation souvenirs. If, for example, the supposed Gucci bag or Rolex watch is for personal use, the buyer will not face any consequences on their return. However, it is trickier in the vacation destination. In Italy, the police are busy cracking down on fake luxury items, and customers of fake sellers can sometimes face severe penalties.
