Robots, drones & co.
Digital helpers: a curse or a blessing for farmers?
The number of Styrian farmers is getting smaller and smaller: robots, drones and artificial intelligence are already being used as helpers in many places. But is this the solution to all problems? The Styrian Chamber of Agriculture is exploring this question in an action week.
The number of farmers in Styria is declining - and those that remain are becoming increasingly important for the food supply: "While one farmer was still feeding 61 Styrians in 2000, the number has now risen to 100," says Franz Titschenbacher, President of the Styrian Chamber of Agriculture. Nevertheless, domestic agriculture and forestry have managed to maintain a stable level of self-sufficiency despite steady population growth.
Digitalization as a new factor
"The declining number of workers in agriculture and forestry as well as the economic pressure require an increased use of new technologies and innovations," says Vice President Maria Pein. Digital innovations cannot replace the expertise of local farmers - and their hard work - but they are becoming an increasingly important tool.
An example: "This year, without drone sowing, we would not have been able to establish humus-building green cover due to the barely passable fields. Drone sowing is faster and more soil-friendly," says arable farmer Markus Sundl, one of many young innovators in local agriculture.
Not every technology is suitable for every farmer
However, not every new technology is suitable for every farmer: "It is particularly important for small-scale Styrian agriculture and forestry to preserve farms," emphasizes Chamber Director Werner Brugner. This is why the Chamber also offers a wide range of advice - for example during the Agriculture and Forestry Week, which takes place this year from July 21 to 28.
The Styrian Chamber of Agriculture supports the Austria-wide "Innovation Farm" project, which researches digital systems for agriculture and forestry and tests their practicality and cost-effectiveness. The Chamber of Agriculture is currently working on how artificial intelligence can be used effectively for farm management and advice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
