RLB has a strong half-year behind it

Lending remains at a high level

Customers are also happy to entrust their money to a bank that is doing well: Deposits grew by 2.2 percent in the first half of the year - a remarkable figure. Despite the economic dip and the resulting subdued investment climate, lending remained at a high level. "Our focus remains on providing funding to private individuals and companies in the region so that they can implement their projects," emphasizes Alge. However, he is cautious about the near future: it remains to be seen when the local economy will pick up speed again, and it is also important to keep an eye on the unemployment figures.