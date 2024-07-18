"Finding beautiful things"
MS sufferer Selma Blair is freshly in love again
Selma Blair is newly in love! The actress, who has been battling MS since 2018, revealed this in an interview with Us Weekly.
Despite her illness, Selma Blair is doing better than she has in a long time. This is not only because the treatment for multiple sclerosis is finally working, but also because the actress has a new man by her side.
"When the world is dark..."
In the interview, the 52-year-old also admitted that it had been a long road to get here - especially as she didn't know for a long time that she was suffering from the autoimmune disease. "When I found out that I had MS, everything made so much more sense," she explained.
Before that, she had had "many years of these twitches and spasms", which she had tried to suppress "or drank excessive amounts of alcohol" to "prevent things that I thought were psychological".
But she decided to fight, because: "When the world is dark, you have to go out and find the beautiful things." She gave up drinking and tried many therapies for her illness - then stem cell therapy five years ago.
"I imagined doing the stem cell treatment and then looking like Christie Brinkley and feeling fantastic. I put all my eggs in that basket," smiled Blair.
The truth, however, was different, as she admitted. "I didn't consider how long the recovery would really take. I had to fake it until I made it. I aged so much after chemo and the menopause. It's something no one talks about."
"Man from the Midwest"
Now, however, she is not only in better health, she has also fallen in love, as she revealed. However, her new boyfriend has nothing to do with Hollywood. "I wanted a man from the Midwest and I found a real man from the Midwest," Blair cheered. "I've seen him from across the table and now he's my boyfriend."
However, she doesn't want to present him to the public just yet, Blair admitted. For good reason: "I think relationships are best kept out of the press if at all possible. No one wants to expose themselves to criticism. But yes, it is possible to find love at 52. And beyond that!"
However, despite the butterflies in her stomach, a wedding is not on the cards at the moment - and probably not in the future either, says Blair, who is the mother of a twelve-year-old son. "When you're a mother trying to juggle everything, have a career and figure out when to have your blood treatment, a boyfriend quickly falls by the wayside. That's why I would never want to get married. It's a big risk to fail."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.