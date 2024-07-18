Patrice Aminati:
“Doctor said I wouldn’t live to see Christmas”
Patrice Aminati, wife of "taff" presenter Daniel Aminati, has been bravely battling cancer since 2023. In an Instagram chat with her fans, the 29-year-old has now revealed moving details.
Patrice Aminati is currently back in hospital to be treated for the side effects of cancer therapy. From her hospital bed, the influencer shares her thoughts with her fans.
Skin cancer has spread
Aminati reveals how badly the black skin cancer has spread in her body: She has metastases in her brain, eye, liver, adrenal gland, skin, bones and lymph nodes. "I can feel some of the metastases," she explained. For example, her eye muscle pulls to the left or right when she looks.
The current stay in hospital is the fourth, as she has "severe immune-mediated side effects" from the immunotherapy. "Chemotherapy is unsuccessful for black skin cancer," she explained.
When asked by a follower whether she could be completely cured again, the 29-year-old explained: "I hope and pray." After all, cancer research is "always developing, there are more and more possibilities".
Devastating prognosis
Aminati added that her doctors had also "always fought for me and believed in a cure". But she also admitted: "However, a doctor has already told me that I won't live to see Christmas. And a statement like that sticks."
Despite such devastating prognoses, she doesn't want to stop fighting: "I believe in healing," she bravely explained - and continued: "Each of us has a burden to bear. And that's my job now."
Patrice Aminati has been married to Daniel Aminati since 2022. The couple have a daughter together. Charly Malika was born in August 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.