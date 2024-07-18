Trentino takes action
Tourist attacked in Trentino: Bear is killed
The problem bear that attacked and injured a French tourist in Trentino in northern Italy on Tuesday morning is to be shot. This was decided by the governor of Trentino, Maurizio Fugatti. The forestry authorities are now searching for the bear.
It is suspected that the animal with the code KJ1 is responsible for the attack. KJ1 is currently on the move with her cubs in the areas north of Lake Garda.
Not yet sure if female bear attacked
In any case, the bear that injured the holidaymaker is to be shot. However, it remains to be seen whether the genetic samples confirm that KJ1 was responsible for the attack. According to the draft, it is up to the governor of Trentino to order the killing of problematic animals. A positive opinion from the provincial council is required for the application.
Animal welfare organizations have already announced their intention to appeal Fugatti's decision to the administrative court. In a press release, the animal protection association called for the closure of hiking trails where mother bears are out and about with their cubs.
Bear chased cyclist
On Wednesday, however, there was another encounter: a cyclist was chased by a bear in the municipality of Vallelaghi. As he rode downhill, he managed to shake off the animal.
In April 2023, a female bear fatally injured a 26-year-old jogger in Caldes in Trentino. The province recently approved a draft law aimed at curbing the spread of the bear population. It provides for the possibility of killing up to eight animals per year. According to the latest estimate, there are more than 100 of them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
