Briton drove 205 km/h
“Holiday racers” thunder across our highways
It's not just the heat that's causing hot tires on the asphalt. Because drivers are currently driving at top speeds in vacation traffic. On one occasion, a "fire chair" was confiscated by the police.
"Heat up the tires and don't be stingy with the fire" was apparently the motto of a British and an Italian who were driving on the roads of Lower Austria on Tuesday and Wednesday. The police temporarily confiscated the driving licenses of both speeders.
Briton drove at 205 km/h near Poysdorf
A 39-year-old Briton was driving at "205 km/h" on the A5 near Poysdorf on July 17 at around 7.10 pm. Police officers detected the far excessive speed - 130 km/h was permitted - with a laser device and stopped the man from the United Kingdom with the "vice European champion speed". His driver's license was temporarily confiscated, a provisional security deposit was collected and he was reported to the district authority.
Italian "speeding": 172 instead of 80 km/h
On July 16, a 48-year-old Italian was not only driving at excessive speeds on the south highway. A civil patrol of the Lower Austrian provincial traffic department discovered several other offenses during the follow-up journey, such as crossing a restricted lane or overtaking on the right. The sad highlight was that the driver was speeding at 172 km/h in a construction zone where 80 km/h was permitted.
The Italian was then stopped by the civil patrol on the Südautobahn in the municipality of Leobersdorf. Not only was the 48-year-old's driver's license temporarily taken from him, but his car was also confiscated. In addition, several security deposits were collected from him and he was reported to the district administrative authority.
