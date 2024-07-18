She has gone into hiding
Insta-Post! Tennis beauty mystery continues
The mystery surrounding former Italian tennis ace Camila Giorgi continues. While she is facing trouble with the public prosecutor in Italy, the 32-year-old has been in hiding for weeks. Now she has spoken out again for the first time with a post on Instagram.
The first post on Instagram in almost a year shows Giorgi in a cream-colored coat with a plunging neckline in the middle of crossing a street. The Italian writes: "Exploring the city". Complemented by a traffic light symbol and a not insignificant hint. "#dallas" is written next to the text.
This detail is important, as there has been no concrete trace of the former tennis pro for weeks. After she played her last professional tennis match in Miami on March 23, a real mystery began. The 32-year-old, who is usually very active on social media, suddenly disappeared. Several rumors circulated. Some time later, Giorgi herself finally spoke out cryptically in an Instagram story: "Please trust my Instagram channel. Because so far only fake reports are circulating." The Italian did not reveal any more.
Lawyer resigns from the case
It finally became known that Giorgi and her family had been targeted by the Italian judiciary. Italian media reported that a large part of the family had gone into hiding with the tennis beauty. Now, for the first time, Giorgi herself has given an indication of her whereabouts.
Meanwhile, the situation in Italy is coming to a head, according to the "Gazzetta dello Sport". The public prosecutor's office in Vicenza is accusing her and other people, some from her entourage, of various offenses. These include the use of fake Covid vaccination certificates and corruption. An initial hearing is due to take place in November.
Whether Giorgi will appear there is currently questionable. In the meantime, her lawyer has probably resigned from the case. He explained that the 32-year-old had not contacted him since May and had not responded to any messages. The court in Vicenza has therefore assigned Giorgi a public defender. Meanwhile, the brother of the former tennis player is said to have agreed a deal with the public prosecutor's office. The thriller surrounding Camlia Giorgi and her family is therefore likely to continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
