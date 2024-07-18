Pain came later
Cycling home with a fractured neck of femur
At first, an 84-year-old woman thought she had escaped unharmed. It was only a few hours after the cycling accident that the pain became so unbearable that she went to hospital with the ambulance, where she was diagnosed with a broken neck of femur. The police are now asking the other person involved in the accident to come forward.
She wanted to cross the Danube via the Abwinden/Asten power station when the serious collision occurred. An 84-year-old cyclist from St. Georgen an der Gusen was heading towards Kronstorf on Tuesday afternoon when an oncoming cyclist suddenly turned after the power station barrier and the two collided.
At first, the elderly cyclist did not feel any pain and told the other party, who then cycled off. The 84-year-old made her own way back to St. Georgen, where the first pains became noticeable.
By the evening, the pain was so bad that she could no longer stand up. So she called the ambulance and had herself taken to hospital, where she was diagnosed: A fractured neck of femur!
As the two had not exchanged any details at the scene of the accident, the Mauthausen police inspectorate is asking the unknown cyclist to contact them on the following telephone number:
059133 4324
