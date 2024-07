At 14! Sullivan youngest player in MLS history

Sullivan is also likely to be the youngest professional in the world's biggest leagues. In the English Premier League, Ethan Nwaneri made his debut for Arsenal in 2022 at the age of 15 years and 181 days. In the Italian Serie A, Pietro Pellegri (2016) holds the record with 15 years and 280 days, while in the Bundesliga it is Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko with 16 years and one day (2020). Spain's new prodigy and newly crowned European champion Lamine Yamal was 15 years and 290 days old when he made his debut for FC Barcelona.