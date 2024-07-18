Gang now active in Lower Austria
New “bank robbers” are explosive and dangerous
Significant increase: Dutch gang now also causing enormous damage to property in Lower Austria through ATM explosions. They have been active in this country since August last year. Schrattenberg has been the target of criminals twice within a few months.
Busy ATM burglars are currently leaving a trail of devastation across the country. Three times in three days, the same criminals presumably struck in the Waldviertel and Weinviertel regions. The explosive danger lurks in the form of home-made explosive devices. This is because the dosage of black powder and knowledge of bomb-making instructions are often questionable.
As incidents in Germany dramatically demonstrate: As recently as February, a bank in Hesse went up in flames after an ATM was blown up - the damage amounted to more than 600,000 euros. The building in Drosendorf in the Horn district also appeared to be in danger of collapsing on Sunday.
A group of perpetrators from Holland operating throughout Europe is said to be responsible. Since August last year, the police have recorded a significant increase in ATM blasts. After Germany, France and Switzerland, the "Dutch" have now also reached Austria.
Whereas previously ATMs were ripped out of their anchoring and broken open (mainly by offenders from Romania, who have been tracked down by the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office), criminals are now resorting to more "bombastic" means.
In total, 14 criminal acts in less than twelve months in Upper and Lower Austria can be attributed to the "Dutch" (with a migration background). The Raika branch in Schrattenberg was one of the targets of the ATM burglars in December last year. Since August last year, the gang has been active in this country in varying compositions.
In total, they have committed seven crimes since September 2023, for example in Großkadolz, Bernhardsthal and Markgrafneusiedl. It is now up to the banks to quickly tighten up their security measures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
