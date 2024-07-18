Three suspects
Thefts from the police canteen: 70,000 euros in damage
Employees of the police canteen in Graz have been stealing money, cigarettes and food for years. The damage - the victim is a private association - is said to amount to at least 70,000 euros.
It takes a special kind of audacity to reach into the canteen cash register in the heart of the Styrian police force for years. And when you hear how much money is involved, you can't help but salivate. Investigators are currently working on the assumption that three employees of the police canteen in Graz-Straßgang caused at least 70,000 euros worth of damage over a period of at least two years.
Presumably manipulated cash register system and bookkeeping
This corresponds to a monthly loss of almost 3000 euros. Divided by three, that's a nice "extra income". Because the thieves presumably manipulated the cash register system and the bookkeeping extensively, the huge amount of thefts only came to light so late.
The police emphasize that the suspects - two women (38, 42) and one man (52) - are not police employees. "They are not employed by the police. The canteen is run by an association," said Markus Lamb from the police press office.
One suspect confessed
In addition to cash, tobacco products and food are also believed to have been stolen. The public prosecutor's office is currently investigating on suspicion of theft, confirmed spokesman Arnulf Rumpold. One of the suspects has confessed so far, the other two are denying it. "However, the investigation is still ongoing," says Markus Lamb from the police.
