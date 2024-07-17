Police were able to prevent attack with pepper spray

"Don't get in my way, otherwise I'll beat you all up" - and the handcuffs clicked for the aggressive suspect on the street in Treffling in the district of Spittal an der Drau. Two police patrols stopped the car and the 52-year-old because his ex-girlfriend had called the emergency services out of fear shortly beforehand. Her former partner had insulted her on the phone, threatened her with violence and announced that he would be at her house in a minute.