Ex-boyfriend arrested
Police were able to prevent attack with pepper spray
At the last moment, officers in Upper Carinthia were able to prevent an attack on the ex-girlfriend of a 52-year-old man. The aggressive man even had pepper spray with him.
"Don't get in my way, otherwise I'll beat you all up" - and the handcuffs clicked for the aggressive suspect on the street in Treffling in the district of Spittal an der Drau. Two police patrols stopped the car and the 52-year-old because his ex-girlfriend had called the emergency services out of fear shortly beforehand. Her former partner had insulted her on the phone, threatened her with violence and announced that he would be at her house in a minute.
Pepper spray in her trouser pocket
And the 43-year-old's fears were justified. Because apart from the fact that the suspect also verbally abused and threatened the police officers and put up fierce resistance during his arrest, the 52-year-old was also armed: During the search, the officers discovered a pepper spray in his trouser pocket.
This was despite the fact that the Carinthian had already been banned from carrying weapons by the courts. The irritant gas was seized, the suspect was taken to the police station and banned from entering and approaching the premises.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
