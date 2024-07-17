After the Trump assassination
Cobra: “There is never one hundred percent certainty”
Former US President Donald Trump was shot by Thomas Crooks from a distance of 137 meters. Despite the strictest security precautions. How could this happen? And how safe are politicians in Austria? krone.tv spoke to the director of the Cobra task force, Bernhard Treibenreif, about this.
"Investigations are in full swing in the USA," confirms the Cobra director. "There are many witness statements that now all have to be evaluated. A special evaluation commission is being set up, as would be done in Europe." This commission will be crucial to understanding how the assassin was able to get so close to Trump. The video footage shows how Trump's security forces reacted immediately when the shots were fired. "The immediate protection officers acted correctly," praises Director Treibenreif. "They immediately covered the protectee and tried to evacuate him. That is standard, practiced drill procedure."
Eyewitnesses warned
Several eyewitnesses reported that they had already warned the police in advance. "If someone reports something suspicious, the police have to react," said the Cobra officer. "Perhaps the time was too short to clarify this. That will also be part of the investigation."
Treibenreif cannot confirm whether the assassin was a skilled marksman: "137 meters is a long distance. Even with a long gun and a telescopic sight, it's not easy. But the counter-precision shooters reacted quickly and incapacitated him."
Focus on international cooperation
The Cobra Director emphasizes the importance of international cooperation: "The worldwide personal protection units regularly exchange information. We are eagerly awaiting the findings of our American colleagues." This cooperation is essential, as police work is becoming increasingly international.
Security in Austria
"There is never one hundred percent security," says the director. "In Austria, personal security is organized by the state and coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior." Preparatory work is also crucial here: "Hazard identification and security inspections are a large part of the work." Regarding the current terrorist situation in Austria, the director says: "There is currently an abstract threat, but no concrete threats. If we have any findings, we intervene immediately."
Watch the full interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.