After the Trump assassination

Cobra: “There is never one hundred percent certainty”

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 16:00

Former US President Donald Trump was shot by Thomas Crooks from a distance of 137 meters. Despite the strictest security precautions. How could this happen? And how safe are politicians in Austria? krone.tv spoke to the director of the Cobra task force, Bernhard Treibenreif, about this.

comment0 Kommentare

"Investigations are in full swing in the USA," confirms the Cobra director. "There are many witness statements that now all have to be evaluated. A special evaluation commission is being set up, as would be done in Europe." This commission will be crucial to understanding how the assassin was able to get so close to Trump. The video footage shows how Trump's security forces reacted immediately when the shots were fired. "The immediate protection officers acted correctly," praises Director Treibenreif. "They immediately covered the protectee and tried to evacuate him. That is standard, practiced drill procedure."

Eyewitnesses warned
Several eyewitnesses reported that they had already warned the police in advance. "If someone reports something suspicious, the police have to react," said the Cobra officer. "Perhaps the time was too short to clarify this. That will also be part of the investigation."

"137 meters is a long distance," says the Cobra boss. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Google Maps)
"137 meters is a long distance," says the Cobra boss.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Google Maps)

Treibenreif cannot confirm whether the assassin was a skilled marksman: "137 meters is a long distance. Even with a long gun and a telescopic sight, it's not easy. But the counter-precision shooters reacted quickly and incapacitated him."

Focus on international cooperation
The Cobra Director emphasizes the importance of international cooperation: "The worldwide personal protection units regularly exchange information. We are eagerly awaiting the findings of our American colleagues." This cooperation is essential, as police work is becoming increasingly international.

Security in Austria
"There is never one hundred percent security," says the director. "In Austria, personal security is organized by the state and coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior." Preparatory work is also crucial here: "Hazard identification and security inspections are a large part of the work." Regarding the current terrorist situation in Austria, the director says: "There is currently an abstract threat, but no concrete threats. If we have any findings, we intervene immediately."

Watch the full interview in the video above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefana Madjarov
Stefana Madjarov
