Cobra: “There is never one hundred percent certainty”

"Investigations are in full swing in the USA," confirms the Cobra director. "There are many witness statements that now all have to be evaluated. A special evaluation commission is being set up, as would be done in Europe." This commission will be crucial to understanding how the assassin was able to get so close to Trump. The video footage shows how Trump's security forces reacted immediately when the shots were fired. "The immediate protection officers acted correctly," praises Director Treibenreif. "They immediately covered the protectee and tried to evacuate him. That is standard, practiced drill procedure."