Talent of the century fulfills big dream at 20

So the expectations are not too high. "I'm most looking forward to the great atmosphere. The whole experience will be unique. I have no expectations for my performance," says Enzo honestly. And he's not even starting to dream. "Athletics is a measurable sport. I'm quite realistic about the fact that I won't be half a second faster." But he sees 10 to 15 hundredths as feasible. "Then I'll be in the front midfield. I have to be much better to be at the front. I want to achieve that in four years' time." In the last test before the Olympics in Lucerne, however, Enzo once again impressed with his time of 13.61 in the 110 m hurdles.