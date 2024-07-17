Diessl in Paris
Talent of the century fulfills big dream at 20
Enzo Diessl is one of the greatest talents in athletics that Austria has ever seen. The hurdler has already qualified for the Olympics in his first year in the general class. However, the 20-year-old only sees realistic chances of winning a medal in four years' time.
"It took me some time to answer all the messages," grins Enzo Diessl. At just 20 years old and in his first year in the general class, the hurdler made it to the Olympics straight away. "Of course, it's very cool to achieve that at just 20. Also because an athlete's career is limited. And the next chance wouldn't come for another four years."
Enzo Diessl
Birthday: June 6, 2004
Place of birth: Villa Ocampo in Argentina
Place of residence: Graz and Leibnitz
Sport: Athletics, 110 meter hurdles
Club: SU Noricum Raiba Leibnitz
Profession: Army athlete
Successes: European U20 champion in Jerusalem (2023), victory at the Balkan Championships in Izmir (2024), semi-final at the European Championships in Rome (2024), fifth place at the U20 World Championships in Cali (2022), several record performances, world best (13.11 seconds) in the U23 for 2023
So the expectations are not too high. "I'm most looking forward to the great atmosphere. The whole experience will be unique. I have no expectations for my performance," says Enzo honestly. And he's not even starting to dream. "Athletics is a measurable sport. I'm quite realistic about the fact that I won't be half a second faster." But he sees 10 to 15 hundredths as feasible. "Then I'll be in the front midfield. I have to be much better to be at the front. I want to achieve that in four years' time." In the last test before the Olympics in Lucerne, however, Enzo once again impressed with his time of 13.61 in the 110 m hurdles.
Among the best in the world
Diessl is regarded as the talent of the century. Last year, he ran the fastest time in the U23 category worldwide. At just 18 years old! "He said as a child that he wanted to go to the Olympics. There was no left or right. Enzo is characterized by his perfectionism and determination," says Beate Hochleitner, who has been coaching the hurdler since his early days.
Enzo already said as a child that he wanted to go to the Olympics. There was no left and right for him.
Trainerin Beate Hochleitner
The son of an Argentinean and a German will arrive on July 31, and the action starts on August 4. "Before that, I want to acclimatize a bit, but also train properly. I also want to take a close look at the Olympic Village and everything around it," grins Enzo. But he immediately clarifies with a wink: "I'm still there as a competitor and not as a tourist!"
In the last few weeks before the start, he will be training hard. "Optimal preparation is important in order to be in top form. You can't let yourself be overwhelmed - it's a race like any other," says Enzo calmly. "That's the only luck you can have. There is no such thing as real luck in sport. I am my own luck." Nevertheless, a little lucky charm in his luggage provides support from above. "I have a little photo of my mom with a guardian angel on it. There are a few words in Spanish on the back." Then nothing can go wrong in Paris.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
