Protest with an outhouse
Bus drivers fight for the restroom
Drivers in the Eastern Region Transport Association have neither break rooms nor toilets that they can use. This is unacceptable in Austria in 2024, they demand solutions.
Eating, drinking, sleeping and going to the toilet are basic human needs. It is therefore unbelievable that the bus drivers who drive in the VOR area (Verkehrsverbund Ostregion) have to fight for the latter.
By setting up a mobile eco-toilet on Wednesday morning, they drew attention to their urgent problem. "Many employees in the bus sector do not even have toilets available during their working hours, let alone sanitary facilities or break rooms," emphasized the vida trade union. Not even at the start and end stops, let alone in between.
A huge imposition
"For many, the only option is to go outside," explains long-time bus driver Andreas Bramböck. But this is degrading and unhygienic and an even greater imposition for women. "The companies are all about maximizing profits, and the human factor is the easiest place to save money," adds driver Mirza Omarevic.
There have even been unbelievable demands, such as simply drinking less or wearing diapers.
The problem has worsened, especially in recent years. You can't imagine having to fight for toilets at your place of work in 2024. It's already difficult for men, but it's even worse for our female bus drivers.
Andreas Bramböck (58), Buslenker
We have no toilets and no break rooms. This is as far away from basic human needs as it gets. We've even been told to simply drink less. No wonder nobody wants to do this job.
Mirza Omerovic (44), Buslenker
They say we should just go to the toilet in a pub or at a petrol station. But that's not possible in the depths of Marchfeld. You also have to consider the health aspect if you can't drink much.
Robert Houdek-Huber (53), Buslenker
"We only want humanity"
There is also criticism of the timetables, as you would have to fly to keep to them. Overtime is the order of the day - unpaid. "We just want some humanity," says Omarovich. The union emphasizes: "VOR must take better working conditions into account in the tenders."
No one feels responsible
When asked by "Krone", VOR made it clear: "In our function as a service provider, we do not see ourselves as the right addressee of this protest action. The duties of protection and care under labour law are clearly the responsibility of the bus companies," emphasizes Reinbacher Michael, Head of Bus Service Planning and Deputy Head of Planning. "We would also very much welcome a quick and appropriate solution in the interests of all those involved."
