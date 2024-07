95-million man faces end at PSG after one season!

Should PSG actually part with the 22-time France international, the club would lose another striker after Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) and Goncalo Ramos, according to Enrique's wishes. The 54-year-old Spaniard is said to have Napoli's Victor Osimhen on his radar as a replacement, but the Italians will not listen for less than 100 million euros, according to reports ...