Fewer than Europeans
140 Syrians and Afghans left voluntarily in 2023
Last year, 140 people from Afghanistan and Syria left the country voluntarily. Overall, Europeans make up the largest proportion of deportees, as the answer to a parliamentary question from MP Hannes Amesbauer (FPÖ) now shows.
Slovakia was the top destination country last year (600), followed by Hungary, Romania, Poland and, as the first non-EU country, Serbia. In the first third of the year, Turkey was at the top of the list for voluntary departures, with Serbia and Georgia in second and third place. 101 people chose to go to Syria and 39 to Afghanistan.
Most recently, the Constitutional Court declared it permissible to deport individuals back to Afghanistan . The argument: the situation under the Taliban regime had stabilized to a certain extent. The lives and integrity of the people in the country were no longer threatened by international or domestic conflicts. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) would also like to deport people back to safe regions in Syria.
High costs for out-of-country removals
However, out-of-country removals incur high costs: 3.7 million euros were spent on this in the previous year, including 303,000 euros for the deportation of 22 people to Iraq and 60,600 euros for three people to Colombia and one to the Dominican Republic. Deportations within Europe are also not cheap: 425,000 euros were paid for 58 returns to Bulgaria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.