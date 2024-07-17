Murals as a driving force for communities in Mölltal

40 works are planned

The project is led by artist Edith Lesnik: "Ten objects in Obervellach, Kolbnitz, Flattach and on the Mölltal Glacier have already been painted." Gerhild Hartweger from the tourism association: "The history of the valley provides a lot of material for artists to work with." There will be around 40 works once the project is complete. "Our aim is to offer hikers and cyclists something new and to expand the infrastructure. Only by offering something extraordinary will guests spread this message to the world and attract new tourists to our region," says Hartweger.