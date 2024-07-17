Vorteilswelt
A look into the past

Murals as a driving force for communities in Mölltal

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 10:00

Works of art on facades that tell old stories are proving to be an attraction for locals and visitors alike. 

Dr. Rainer Schroth's idea is being realized in seven communities in the Möll Valley. Internationally renowned artists have already left their mark in Obervellach and Reißeck. Illyrians, Celts, Romans, Slavs, the mining heyday, the Habsburg monarchy and gold mining are all themed.

The concrete wall of the school campus has also already been painted. (Bild: Kunstraum Obervellach)
40 works are planned
The project is led by artist Edith Lesnik: "Ten objects in Obervellach, Kolbnitz, Flattach and on the Mölltal Glacier have already been painted." Gerhild Hartweger from the tourism association: "The history of the valley provides a lot of material for artists to work with." There will be around 40 works once the project is complete. "Our aim is to offer hikers and cyclists something new and to expand the infrastructure. Only by offering something extraordinary will guests spread this message to the world and attract new tourists to our region," says Hartweger.

This year, the story of the shoemakers will be told at the Steiner shoe store. The past, present and future of the region will be painted on the Obervellach medical center. The metalworking of the past will be painted on the Wilhelmer company building and on the neighboring bridge in Reißeck.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
