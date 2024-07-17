Limits for judges
US Supreme Court apparently to be reformed
According to a newspaper report, US President Joe Biden is planning a far-reaching reform of the Supreme Court. One major shortcoming is to be eliminated: Biden wants to present a proposal in the coming week that includes term limits for judges and an enforceable code of ethics.
This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing two people familiar with the matter. According to the report, Biden could also seek a constitutional amendment to limit the president's immunity.
So far, the president has spoken out against reform proposals such as term limits or increasing the number of judges. However, some Democrats are calling for changes after former President Donald Trump appointed three conservative judges. Congressional approval would be required for reform.
Upper limit of 18 years
In October, a non-partisan group of legal experts spoke out in favor of limiting the term of office of the highest US judges to 18 years. The aim was to prevent partisanship and strengthen the reputation of the judiciary. If the Republicans win back the majority in Congress in the elections on November 5, Biden's plan would probably be doomed to failure.
Trump, who is expected to officially accept the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday, is currently running against Biden again in the election on November 5.
A reform of the Supreme Court could permanently change the institutional balance and significantly restrict Trump's room for maneuver in the event of an election victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
