Nothing works for Austria Salzburg without a police toilet
In order to obtain a permit for the test match at home against Real Betis with starting coach Manuel Pellegrini and all other home matches, Austria Salzburg must fulfill a total of 45, sometimes curious, conditions. One of them relates to a separate toilet for the police.
A trip to the toilet usually doesn't bode well. For Austria Salzburg, however, going to the toilet is a must and could even be worth its weight in gold when it comes to the test match against Real Betis on Saturday (14). Because for the highlight of the preparation, in which the traditional Spanish club from Sevilla with starting coach Manuel Pellegrini comes to Maxglan, the Violets have to fulfill a total of 45 conditions. One of them is this very toilet.
However, this is not for the spectators, who will find sufficient sanitary facilities at the ground. Rather, it is for the fan police, who need another container for meetings. But that's not the end of the curiosities from the authorities' catalog. Strips had to be attached to the back of the fan stand at intervals of seven to eight centimetres. As a warning for birds, which unfortunately fly against them at regular intervals.
Decision on Wednesday
Should the ball fly far past the box, precautions have also been taken. The ball catching net behind the goals had to be extended to the height of the touchline. In the past, this had reached as far as the lines of the sixteen. Incidentally, all conditions apply not only to the thriller against the Spanish team, but also to all other home games in Maxglan - including those in the 2nd division. A final decision on the approval for the test match against Real Betis will be made on Wednesday.
The Austrian team already completed another trial gallop on Tuesday evening. The Violets drew 2:2 (1:1) against Salzburglistien SV Grödig. A bitter pill to swallow: New signing Fabian Windhager, who joined from Bundesliga side Blau-Weiß Linz, will be out for three to four weeks due to muscular problems in his thigh. Milos Savic is also facing an injury-related break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
