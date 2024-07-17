Every third household severely restricts consumption

Reduce fixed costs and save up to a whopping 4300 euros

If you are suffering from increased costs or want to optimize your expenses, you should definitely go through your fixed costs. There is more money in there than there has been for a long time. Currently, a family household that always has a contract with the most expensive provider can save up to a whopping 4300 euros by switching to the cheapest provider. Specifically, this amounts to up to 1300 euros for gas, up to 900 euros for electricity and up to 700 euros for car insurance.