Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lungau woman (66) died

“Serious errors” in fatal hospital treatment

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 06:00

One and a half years after the death of a woman from Lungau (66) following a gastrointestinal endoscopy, an expert points to serious mistakes: "Serious errors" are said to have led to her death. The victim's lawyer hopes that the investigation will be reopened.

comment0 Kommentare

A local woman (66) has back and abdominal pain and visits the GP. Her circulation collapses there. The doctor sends her to Tamsweg Hospital - the next day, a gastrointestinal endoscopy is performed, which leads to the patient's death. This happened in January 2023. The hospital apologizes afterwards, the public prosecutor's office commissions an investigation and closes it completely in May on the basis of an expert opinion.

Victim's lawyer Stefan Rieder (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Victim's lawyer Stefan Rieder
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Possibly wrongly? This is what the lawyer for the victim's family, Stefan Rieder from the Weißer Ring victim protection association, suggests and speaks of "gross errors before and during the colonoscopy". Rieder refers to an expert: "In summary, it can be stated that serious mistakes were made in the treatment of Ms. P. at three points in time, whereby death could have been prevented with varying degrees of probability at all three points in time if the treatment had been correct." These are the words of a court-certified medical expert, written down in an 18-page expert report.

"Lack of organization" and "massive violence"
This was commissioned by the family of the victim. The family is suing the Salzburger Landeskliniken (SALK), to which the Tamsweg hospital belongs, under civil law. And the medical expert emphasizes in the report: "My conclusions diametrically contradict the expert opinion commissioned by the public prosecutor's office." According to the private expert, a colonoscopy was contraindicated.

Zitat Icon

This case is an example of how patients who do not go to a central hospital have to expect inferior medical services.

Anwalt Stefan Rieder

In other words, this treatment should not have been carried out. Instead, other examinations, such as a computer tomography (CT) or ultrasound, should have been carried out, according to the doctor: "This is standard practice in Austrian hospitals." He also points out that not enough blood was administered, calling this a "serious lack of organization", and notes the use of "massive violence" during the colonoscopy.

On behalf of the victim's family, Rieder hopes that the prosecution will reopen the investigation - based on the new findings of the private expert report.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf