“Serious errors” in fatal hospital treatment

Possibly wrongly? This is what the lawyer for the victim's family, Stefan Rieder from the Weißer Ring victim protection association, suggests and speaks of "gross errors before and during the colonoscopy". Rieder refers to an expert: "In summary, it can be stated that serious mistakes were made in the treatment of Ms. P. at three points in time, whereby death could have been prevented with varying degrees of probability at all three points in time if the treatment had been correct." These are the words of a court-certified medical expert, written down in an 18-page expert report.