Mega power line causes a huge wave of protest

The existing 110 kV line, which is around 70 years old and connects the Obersielach and Schwabeck substations, no longer meets the requirements of the times. Austrian Power Grid (APG) therefore wants to replace the cable over a length of 20 kilometers. 50 million euros are to be invested. "The renewal of the Jauntal line is intended to contribute to the success of the secure energy transition," says company spokesperson Christoph Schuh. Residents in the surrounding area have been informed of the project. And resistance is already forming. Mayor Rudolf Skorjanz: "The pipeline network runs through several villages, we have to wait for the authorities' opinion." The project is to be submitted in the summer.