Chance is the last chance in the Helga W. case.

Rarely has such an effort been made for days on end, but now the search for Helga W. (64) from Walding is officially over. "Of course we continue to look when we are out and about in the area, but the last major search operation was carried out on July 5," says Martin Trautwein from the Grünau im Almtal mountain rescue team. The helpers, most recently 100 emergency personnel from the police, fire department and mountain rescue service with 15 search dogs, record every step in detail so that they know which paths have already been walked in the extensive Almtal valley.