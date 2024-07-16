Vorteilswelt
"Nobody likes them"

54-year-old must take part in restart program

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 16:34

In November 2023, a 54-year-old commented on a Facebook post about the killing of climate activists with the question of whether the perpetrator could be booked. On Tuesday, the defendant got off without a criminal record in court.

On a Facebook post about a South American lawyer who had shot two climate activists in Panama, the driver wrote a comment with the words: "Can you book him? Question for a friend ..."

On Tuesday at his trial at the Vienna Regional Court, he explained that the motivation for this was to "get a few laughs". The defendant is accused of incitement to commit acts punishable by law.

No criminal proceedings
The climate glue opponent got away with diversion and no criminal proceedings will be brought for the time being. Instead, the judge decided that the driver should take part in the "Dialogue instead of hate" restart program so that he stops writing such things on the internet. If he completes the program and is not found guilty of anything in the next two years, the charges against him will be dropped for good.

Charges also brought in St. Pölten
The public prosecutor's office in St. Pölten has also brought charges against the man. This relates to a post on Facebook that is directed against the LGBTIQ+ community and glorifies Adolf Hitler, making the 54-year-old guilty of National Socialist reactivation.

