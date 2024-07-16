Where building plots are still affordable in Austria

If you want to buy a building plot of 500 square meters in Kitzbühel, you have to put down an average gross salary of 29 years and one month. In Jennersdorf, this building plot is paid off after just four months and in Nikitsch, also in Burgenland, in around one month, according to the conclusion of the latest OGM purchasing power study. The regional differences in income have already been taken into account.