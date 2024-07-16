René Benko acquires a second million-dollar horse

On the longlist for the Olympics in Paris

"Just by Gentle" is also ridden by Christian Kukuk. In contrast to "Chageorge", the animal at least seems to be able to justify the high purchase price: It is a fixed starter at major show jumping series and was recently even on the German show jumpers' longlist for the Olympic Games. However, only horses that have at least one co-owner of the same nationality as the rider are allowed to compete at the Olympics. The head trainer of the German show jumpers is Otto Becker, who has also been well acquainted with Benko for several years.