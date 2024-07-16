"There have been talks"
Freund hints at Davies decision at Bayern
Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has hinted at a decision regarding the future of Alphonso Davies. According to the report, the record champions will probably decide against selling the Canadian and accept the risk of him leaving on a free transfer. There are said to be further talks with the Davies side.
"Phonzy has developed into an absolute key player here in recent years and we'll see. He's now entering the last year of his contract, as it looks now, and then we'll see how the talks go," explained Freund on the sidelines of the presentation of new Bayern signing Hiroki Ito.
Accordingly, the record champions have decided not to let Davies go this summer and thus run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year. A scenario like the one Bayern experienced with David Alaba should actually be avoided. However, those responsible in Munich are probably convinced that they can still convince the Canadian to extend his contract.
Salary is the sticking point
Freund is optimistic that good talks have already taken place. However, no agreement has yet been reached. "Phonzy is now taking his well-deserved vacation, will then come back and then we'll see. The door is certainly not closed," said the Austrian.
The sticking point in the negotiations at the moment is probably the salary expectations. The Canadian wants to become one of the top earners in the record champions' squad. Accordingly, the 23-year-old is probably demanding an annual salary of around 20 million euros. Bayern, on the other hand, are likely to offer around 13 million. Real Madrid are said to be interested and are keeping a close eye on the situation on the Isar.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
