"Honor of my life"
Big bang! Southgate no longer England coach
The England national soccer team has announced on its social media channels that Gareth Southgate will step down as team manager after 102 games. The coach has recently been heavily criticized and experienced another bitter evening with the "Three Lions" on Sunday with the defeat in the European Championship final against Spain.
Immediately after the European Championship final in Berlin on Sunday, Southgate did not want to comment on his future as England team manager. "I don't think now is a good time to make a decision like that," said the 53-year-old at the time. Shortly before that, he had failed to reach a European Championship final with the Three Lions for the second time in a row.
"As a proud Englishman, it was the honor of a lifetime to play for England and coach England. It has meant everything to me and I have given my all," Southgate said emotionally in a statement. However, now is the time for a change on the coaching bench.
"I've had the privilege of leading a great group of players in 102 games. Every single one of them was proud to wear the three lions on their jersey and they did their country proud in many ways," said the 53-year-old, once again addressing his team, who are currently licking their wounds after the defeat against Spain. He is now looking forward to continuing to watch the Three Lions' development as a fan.
Who will be the new "Lion Tamer"?
Southgate was the most successful England head coach since World Cup winner Alf Ramsey. In comparison, however, the 53-year-old ex-professional received extremely little respect on the island. Supporters missed his brilliant performances, while experts regularly criticized his cautious approach. This is one of the reasons why the former professional footballer is now said to have pulled the ripcord and made way for a new "lion tamer".
Rumors about his successor have been circulating for some time. Big names are being bandied about. Jürgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have already been mentioned. It remains to be seen whether one of these candidates will succeed Southgate. So far, the association is keeping a low profile.
Eddie Howe of Newcastle United, former Chelsea coach Graham Potter and former world-class player Frank Lampard are regarded as "realistic" candidates for Southgate's successor on the island. Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino has also been mentioned several times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.