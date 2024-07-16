Passengers criticize
Public transport trouble in Vienna: where your journey currently ends
Since the early hours of the morning, a derailed rail vehicle has caused the U6 underground line in Vienna to be blocked. Crowds of people tried to avoid large areas in order to reach their destination in time. Passengers are now heavily criticizing Wiener Linien on social media. Because other public transport services are also affected by construction work or closures ...
"People have de facto no way of getting to work," complains one user on the "X" platform on Tuesday. "Tram 5, which I'm directed to - is another 20-minute walk," another affected person says in despair. Why? At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday night, a track bed suction cup tipped over between the Josefstädter Straße and Thaliastraße stations. Public transport was in chaos until midday on Tuesday.
Intervals on line 5 were increased
This meant that all those whose destination was between Michelbeuern/AKH and Burggasse, Stadthalle had to stop. Despite the rail replacement service, Wiener Linien recommended avoiding the area. The replacement service ran at five to seven-minute intervals. The intervals on line 5 were also increased.
The Lerchenfelder Gürtel also had to be temporarily closed due to the recovery of the trackbed vacuum cleaner. The vehicle - which is operated by an external company - is a device that sucks up the ballast so that it can be replaced. The suction arm of the machine is quite heavy, which may have caused it to tip over.
The fire department secured the vehicle, which weighs around 20 tons with the superstructure, with their crane and several cable winches. The machine was then set upright again and rerouted in cooperation with Wiener Linien. In the late morning, the trackbed vacuum cleaner was towed away from the scene of the accident. The track bed was then examined to see whether it had also been damaged in the accident.
Operations resumed at midday
However, no impairments were found. The U6 was therefore able to resume service in both directions without any restrictions.
U4 line receives new tunnel girders
However, it was not only on the U6 line that passengers had to expect delays or take evasive action; on the U4 line between Schwedenplatz and Schottenring stations, there will be no onward travel until September 2. The subway is being fitted with new tunnel supports there.
Several sections of line currently closed
There are also section closures on lines 33, 43 and 44, and lines 1 and 62 are being rerouted until November due to the redesign of Wiedner Hauptstraße. The Badner Bahn only runs between Baden and Kliebergasse.
Track construction work on lines 2 and 18
Due to track construction work, line 2 will be rerouted between Am Tabor and Höchstädtplatz via the route of lines 5 and 31 up to and including July 20, 2024. Line 18 will also only run between Schlachthausgasse U and Westbahnhof S U up to and including August 2 due to track construction work.
