After the train station attack
Citizens should feel safe in Bischofshofen
Following the brutal act of violence in Bischofshofen, the announced security summit of the municipality, police and ÖBB took place yesterday, Monday.
A brutal attack against three boys caused a stir in Bischofshofen at the end of June. A Kosovar (21) was robbed at the train station and so badly injured in the head by punches and kicks that he had to be put into an induced coma. The perpetrators: several youths, some of them known to the police.
Mayor Hansjörg Obinger therefore invited people to a safety meeting yesterday. "The incident has created a feeling among the citizens that something needs to be done about it," says the head of the town. It is already planned that the public order office and a dedicated security service will increase patrols of neuralgic areas around the station. The city pays 12,000 euros per month for this.
The police and ÖBB also want to increase their presence at the station. "There is a commitment that we all want to work together to improve the perception of the citizens," says Obinger
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
