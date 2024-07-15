After love outing
Schumacher son emotional: “I’ve got your back”
David Schumacher has spoken out emotionally on Instagram following his father Ralf's love posting on Sunday. "Whether man or woman, I'm behind you 100 percent, dad," the 22-year-old made clear. There was a lot of encouragement for his words.
Ralf Schumacher caused a stir on Sunday with a picture and the accompanying message on Instagram. The photo shows the former Formula 1 driver together with a man on a boat looking into the sunset. "The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything," reads the accompanying message.
Otherwise, the brother of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher keeps his private life under wraps. All the more reason for his love outing to make waves. There was an instant flood of comments and congratulations. "You have the best partner Étienne that anyone could imagine. After 2 years you can finally show your love to the world," said celebrity friend Carmen Geiss.
Good relationship with dad Ralf
Finally, on Monday, his son David also spoke out emotionally on Instagram: "I am very happy that you have finally found someone who really makes you feel very comfortable and secure, whether man or woman, I am 100 percent behind you, dad, and wish you all the best and congratulations".
The relationship between the 22-year-old and dad Ralf is considered to be extremely harmonious. Father and son have lived in Salzburg for several years, and Ralf also supports David in his racing career. His son David also receives a lot of encouragement for his clear words. "This shows once again the great relationship between father and son" and "your father can be proud of you" are just some of the comments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
