Help for tenants
This service protects against high operating costs
Rising operating costs are a headache for many Carinthians. But sometimes tenants are saddled with costs that they don't even have to pay. You can find out more with the AK operating costs check.
The Chamber of Labor helps tenants when costs suddenly rise. "The Carinthian Chamber of Labor offers support in the event of unjustified operating costs," explains Michael Tschamer, AK tenancy law expert.
The operating costs check provides tenants with uncomplicated information. The first step is to draw up a neutral letter. "The relationship between tenant and landlord is very sensitive," emphasizes Tschamer. "We don't want to disturb that unnecessarily."
Information about the check
A list of the documents required for the operating costs check can be found on the homepage kaernten.arbeiterkammer.at/wohnen. They can also be uploaded there immediately. Inquiries can also be sent by email to bkcheck@akktn.at or by telephone on 050 477-6000. Personal appointments for the check at the Carinthian Chamber of Labor are also possible.
This first step is often enough and the landlord relents. "But an increase is not always unjustified - especially if there are suitable bills," the AK expert points out. This is particularly possible with energy and personnel costs. Only in the second step does the Chamber of Labor itself become active and can also take legal action.
Do you also suspect that you are paying too much? Then contact the Chamber of Labor - the operating costs check runs until July 31.
