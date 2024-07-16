Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Help for tenants

This service protects against high operating costs

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 09:45

Rising operating costs are a headache for many Carinthians. But sometimes tenants are saddled with costs that they don't even have to pay. You can find out more with the AK operating costs check.

comment0 Kommentare

The Chamber of Labor helps tenants when costs suddenly rise. "The Carinthian Chamber of Labor offers support in the event of unjustified operating costs," explains Michael Tschamer, AK tenancy law expert.

The operating costs check provides tenants with uncomplicated information. The first step is to draw up a neutral letter. "The relationship between tenant and landlord is very sensitive," emphasizes Tschamer. "We don't want to disturb that unnecessarily."

Information about the check

A list of the documents required for the operating costs check can be found on the homepage kaernten.arbeiterkammer.at/wohnen. They can also be uploaded there immediately. Inquiries can also be sent by email to bkcheck@akktn.at or by telephone on 050 477-6000. Personal appointments for the check at the Carinthian Chamber of Labor are also possible.

This series is an initiative of the Carinthian Chamber of Labor and the "Krone" while maintaining full editorial independence.

This first step is often enough and the landlord relents. "But an increase is not always unjustified - especially if there are suitable bills," the AK expert points out. This is particularly possible with energy and personnel costs. Only in the second step does the Chamber of Labor itself become active and can also take legal action.

Do you also suspect that you are paying too much? Then contact the Chamber of Labor - the operating costs check runs until July 31.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf