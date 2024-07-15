Calls are getting louder
Now Jürgen Klopp should fix it for England!
"The agony continues, the pain continues" - after England's defeat in the European Championship final against Spain, The Telegraph newspaper summed up what fans, commentators and players from the soccer motherland must have been thinking. After the 2-1 defeat in the Berlin final, the proud English nation still has to wait for its first major title since the 1966 World Cup. But impatience is growing - and there are already calls for a German with cult status in England to bring redemption: Jürgen Klopp ...
The discussion about the future of the England national team has already gathered pace in the hours since the lost final - and it started first and foremost with the team manager. However, Gareth Southgate did not want to comment on this. "It's hard to reflect so soon after a defeat like this," he replied when asked whether he would be in charge of England at the 2026 World Cup.
Southgate was proud of the "incredible run" of his players, who reached the European Championship final twice in a row. "But at the moment I have to say that none of that matters in my head because we had a chance to win and we couldn't take it. We haven't taken that final step yet."
Whether the next attempt will be made with Southgate at the helm remains to be seen. The coach has long been criticized for not playing according to the quality of his squad. However, he has a decent record since taking office in 2016. World Cup semi-finals in 2018, World Cup quarter-finals in 2022 and the two European Championship finals. Only the absolute crowning glory is missing.
"I suspect it was Southgate's last game," said former star striker Alan Shearer. Gary Lineker even recommended Jürgen Klopp as his successor. "Klopp is out of a job. He will have had a bit of a rest," said the BBC pundit. Lineker does not believe that it could be a problem if a German coaches the England national team. "He's not really German, is he? He's only half German because he's been in England for so long."
